Bonterra Energy Corp. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bonterra Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Bonterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Bonterra Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.05). Bonterra Energy had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of C$77.26 million for the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Stock Performance

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$5.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.95 and a twelve month high of C$10.35. The stock has a market cap of C$221.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.27.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

