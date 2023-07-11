Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Issued By Zacks Research

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research report issued on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $2.46 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $11.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EOG. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.76.

Shares of EOG opened at $115.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $92.16 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.19. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,299,584 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,161,014,000 after buying an additional 1,005,328 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,814,421 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,352,283,000 after acquiring an additional 262,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

