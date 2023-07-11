Brokerages Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) PT at $163.00

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EADSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59.

Airbus Increases Dividend

Airbus ( OTCMKTS:EADSY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Airbus had a return on equity of 32.11% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbus will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3572 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.

About Airbus

(Get Free Report

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.