Brokerages Set Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) PT at $163.00

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $163.00.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EADSY shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company.
Airbus Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Airbus stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.15. Airbus has a 52-week low of $20.91 and a 52-week high of $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.59.
Airbus Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3572 per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Airbus’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is 32.46%.
About Airbus
Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft; freighter aircraft; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
