StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.
Signature Bank Price Performance
SBNY opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.68. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.
