StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

SBNY opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.68. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 473.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Signature Bank by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

