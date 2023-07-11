Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Shares of CS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.96 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.
