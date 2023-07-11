Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance

Shares of CS stock opened at $0.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Credit Suisse Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.96 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 23.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Credit Suisse Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.