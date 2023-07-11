Brokerages Set Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Target Price at $88.00

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

CNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Centene from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Centene Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $67.31 on Friday. Centene has a 52-week low of $61.34 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.12). Centene had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $38.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $93,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,547.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,411.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after buying an additional 71,514 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 3,008.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 55,994 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $867,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Centene by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,085,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 106,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

