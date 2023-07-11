Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Receives $3,208.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,208.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WZZZY shares. AlphaValue lowered shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,450 ($31.52) to GBX 2,600 ($33.45) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 4,050 ($52.10) to GBX 4,250 ($54.68) in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Wizz Air Price Performance

WZZZY opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $8.40. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $3.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

