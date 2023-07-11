StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.39. The company has a market cap of $17.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 232,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 373,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

