Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) PT at GBX 219.17

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 219.17 ($2.82).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.18) price target on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.80) to GBX 208 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on M&G from GBX 190 ($2.44) to GBX 200 ($2.57) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get M&G alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Braham acquired 31,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.44) per share, for a total transaction of £60,535.90 ($77,879.71). 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&G Trading Up 0.7 %

M&G Company Profile

Shares of LON:MNG opened at GBX 185.70 ($2.39) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.76, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 197.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 198.23. M&G has a 52-week low of GBX 159.30 ($2.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 229.90 ($2.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.74.

(Get Free Report

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.