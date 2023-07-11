ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

VRAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ViewRay from $5.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. BTIG Research cut ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ViewRay from $6.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.25 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ViewRay from $1.75 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.18.

ViewRay Price Performance

VRAY opened at $0.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.81. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $4.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ViewRay

ViewRay ( NASDAQ:VRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.64 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 104.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.48%. Equities analysts expect that ViewRay will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 1,680.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 915,731 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ViewRay by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 564,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 157,204 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ViewRay by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,311,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,422,000 after buying an additional 307,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, Italy, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

