Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) PT at C$151.60

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$151.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFII shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Desjardins dropped their price target on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th.

TFI International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TFI International stock opened at C$148.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$144.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$107.63 and a 12-month high of C$173.90.

TFI International Increases Dividend

About TFI International

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

