Brokerages Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Target Price at $128.29

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.29.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Camden Property Trust from $145.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE CPT opened at $109.22 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $97.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.17%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total value of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Free Report

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

