Analysts Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price at $304.20

Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.20.

RACE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 3.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 16.5% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Ferrari by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Ferrari Price Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $318.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.82 and a 52-week high of $327.07.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 39.25% and a net margin of 18.68%. Analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $1.9876 per share. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Articles

