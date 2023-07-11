Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $251.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.15.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,994,964,000 after acquiring an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,459,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,048,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,281 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,049,000 after acquiring an additional 79,240 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,496,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $585,604,000 after purchasing an additional 138,258 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Free Report

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.