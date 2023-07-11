Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $251.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.15.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $221.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.43%.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Stories
