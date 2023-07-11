Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT at $38.88

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $296,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,661,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,373,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,416,761 shares of company stock valued at $553,014,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,331,000 after buying an additional 321,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Privia Health Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,553,000 after buying an additional 692,865 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,996,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,218 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,793,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $44.64.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

