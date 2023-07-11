Brokerages Set Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) PT at $38.88

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.88.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PRVA shares. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group
In other news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 12,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $296,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,661,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,373,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,384,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,416,761 shares of company stock valued at $553,014,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Privia Health Group
Privia Health Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group has a 1 year low of $20.64 and a 1 year high of $44.64.
Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Privia Health Group
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.