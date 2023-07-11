Brokerages Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Target Price at $162.31

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $162.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dover from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dover Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dover by 8.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after buying an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Dover by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after buying an additional 1,005,470 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter worth $126,175,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,986,000 after buying an additional 544,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOV opened at $148.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.46. The company has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 26.93%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

