Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $87.65 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.65.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $94.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.15 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,298,440. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after acquiring an additional 698,740 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,931,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,147,000 after purchasing an additional 118,025 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,693,000 after purchasing an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,687,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $182,228,000 after purchasing an additional 516,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

