Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Receives $2.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.39.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVAH shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 69,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 981,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 136,968 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,863 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVAH opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $296.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.16. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.68.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 39.89%. The company had revenue of $466.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

