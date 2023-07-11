Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 339 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 339 ($4.36).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROR shares. Shore Capital raised shares of Rotork to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.37) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 303.60 ($3.91) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,760.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.27. Rotork has a one year low of GBX 225.20 ($2.90) and a one year high of GBX 344.80 ($4.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 321.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

