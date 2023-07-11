Brokerages Set ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) PT at $266.40

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.40.

Several research firms have commented on ASAZY. HSBC upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.0759 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

