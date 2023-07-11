Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

CANF stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.32. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma ( NYSE:CANF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,284.52% and a negative return on equity of 135.90%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.