WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Down 3.2 %

WidePoint stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About WidePoint

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 34,072 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

