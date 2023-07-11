WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Down 3.2 %
WidePoint stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. WidePoint had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
