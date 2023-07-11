American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Get American Shared Hospital Services alerts:

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $2.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.90. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.24 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.93 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 50.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Shared Hospital Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Shared Hospital Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.