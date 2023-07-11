Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Compass Point lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.53. Argo Group International has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $34.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Argo Group International

Argo Group International ( NYSE:ARGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $419.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.90 million. Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 9.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,194,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,237,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 56.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Argo Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.