Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Downgrades BILL (NYSE:BILL) to Market Perform

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $150.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered BILL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on BILL from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.54.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $118.57 on Friday. BILL has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $179.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BILL will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,180 shares of company stock worth $7,285,709. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in BILL by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BILL by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

