StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Up 4.7 %

International Tower Hill Mines stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.27 million, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 0.70. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

