National Bank Financial Initiates Coverage on Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

Equities researchers at National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Russel Metals Trading Up 2.2 %

RUSMF opened at $27.30 on Friday. Russel Metals has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $28.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.19.

Russel Metals Company Profile

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

