StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FLXS opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 million, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.62. Flexsteel Industries has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The company had revenue of $99.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.72 million. Equities analysts forecast that Flexsteel Industries will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLXS. UBS Group AG grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 12.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

