CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.37 million for the quarter.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,150,000. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
