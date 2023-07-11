RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance

RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 58,128 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 228,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Institutional investors own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

