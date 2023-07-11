RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.
RedHill Biopharma Stock Performance
RedHill Biopharma stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. RedHill Biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The biotechnology company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Company Profile
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than RedHill Biopharma
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.