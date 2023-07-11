StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Performance

Ashford stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.03. Ashford has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashford

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

