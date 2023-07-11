Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

About Oragenics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 388.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

