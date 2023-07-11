Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Oragenics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 7,467.43%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics
About Oragenics
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oragenics
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.