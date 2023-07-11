Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.8 %
INFI stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.41.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.
