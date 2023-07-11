Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 8.8 %

INFI stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.12 and a 52-week high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFI. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 44,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 20,449 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 176,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109,992 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 21.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. The company's product candidate, including eganelisib (IPI-549), an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

