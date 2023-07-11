Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Globus Maritime Stock Down 1.6 %
GLBS opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.15. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.96.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 28.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Maritime
About Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Globus Maritime
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Globus Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.