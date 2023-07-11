Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Globus Maritime Stock Down 1.6 %

GLBS opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.15. Globus Maritime has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.96.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter. Globus Maritime had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 28.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Globus Maritime by 733.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,499 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 207,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of March 20, 2023, the company's fleet include nine vessels with a total carrying capacity of 626,257 deadweight tonnage.

