Zacks Small Cap Comments on 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a research note issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for 127619 (MDN.TO)’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

127619 (MDN.TO) Stock Performance

127619 has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.07.

127619 (MDN.TO) Company Profile

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

