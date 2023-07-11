Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Medicenna Therapeutics
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Medicenna Therapeutics
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.