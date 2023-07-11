Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Medicenna Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $0.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 302,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 372.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 571,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 58,400 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 131,142 shares during the period. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

