AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $7.10 Per Share (NYSE:AMN)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.10 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.08. The consensus estimate for AMN Healthcare Services’ current full-year earnings is $8.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

NYSE AMN opened at $111.09 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $81.15 and a 52 week high of $129.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total value of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daphne E. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,536.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at $49,022,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,147,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after buying an additional 256,584 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 759.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 261,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,872,000 after buying an additional 230,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

