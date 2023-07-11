DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

DIAGNOS Inc. (CVE:ADK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of DIAGNOS in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for DIAGNOS’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for DIAGNOS’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

Shares of ADK stock opened at C$0.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.28. DIAGNOS has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.12 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.35.

DIAGNOS Company Profile

DIAGNOS Inc provides software-based services primarily in Canada, the United States, Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Costa Rica. The company offers healthcare services through Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, a web-based software tool that assists healthcare professionals for the detection of diabetic retinopathy; and allows eye care specialist to visualize both normal retinal landmarks and pathological changes.

