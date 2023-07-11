Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $3.59 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.59 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $357.81.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $347.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.32. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $426.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

