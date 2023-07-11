Zacks Research Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NCR in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for NCR’s current full-year earnings is $2.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NCR’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. NCR had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion.

NCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $25.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.64. NCR has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $35.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of NCR by 3,422.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,092 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

