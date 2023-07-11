FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Liberty Braves Group Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for The Liberty Braves Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.54) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Trading Up 2.3 %

The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $40.46.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 434.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Liberty Braves Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading

