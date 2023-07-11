Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Richelieu Hardware Ltd. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 6th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Richelieu Hardware

Shares of RCH opened at C$43.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.99. Richelieu Hardware has a 52 week low of C$33.63 and a 52 week high of C$45.87. The stock has a market cap of C$2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.99.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total value of C$119,100.00. 7.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Richelieu Hardware Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About Richelieu Hardware

(Get Free Report)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.