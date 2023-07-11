Brokers Offer Predictions for LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a report released on Friday, July 7th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.53. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $7.32 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.92 EPS.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

LGI Homes Trading Up 5.1 %

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $129.71 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $135.49.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of LGI Homes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LGI Homes by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

(Get Free Report)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.