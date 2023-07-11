Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Capital One Financial upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $4.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.60. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OXY. Stephens initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.24.

OXY stock opened at $58.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.75. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,702,000. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 638,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,692,093,143.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock worth $376,269,362 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

