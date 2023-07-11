Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) Lifted by Analyst

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 5th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Blockchain Technologies’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HIVE. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded HIVE Blockchain Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $5.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $7.53.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a negative return on equity of 74.17% and a negative net margin of 216.34%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 786.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares in the last quarter. 13.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

