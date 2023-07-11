Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Reduced by Zacks Research

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Public Storage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $16.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.50 EPS.

PSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.86.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $290.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $288.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.18. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.13 and a 52 week high of $357.13.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

