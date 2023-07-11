CNO Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for CNO Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for CNO Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CNO Financial Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CNO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CNO Financial Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.09. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This is an increase from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.69%.

In other news, Director Steven E. Shebik acquired 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven E. Shebik purchased 8,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $187,538.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,205,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,627,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,291,000 after acquiring an additional 761,752 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,568,000 after purchasing an additional 489,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1,352.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 427,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 398,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

