Pi Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) – Research analysts at Pi Financial lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Pan American Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Pi Financial analyst C. Thompson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of PAAS opened at $14.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $21.52.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.39 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 2,892.0% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 69.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

