Jabil Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Jabil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Jabil’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jabil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The technology company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Jabil had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $8.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jabil Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

NYSE:JBL opened at $111.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $111.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jabil by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 25.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 4.51%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

