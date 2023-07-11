FY2024 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Boosted by Analyst

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.64. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s FY2025 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.0 %

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.14. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.60 and a 52-week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total transaction of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.